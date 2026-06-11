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Brooklyn Beckham talks late night idea calls and creative obsession

The inspiring chef has candidly spoke about his numerous attempts to find business success
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026

It comes after Brooklyn announced that he would be pursuing yet another new career path as a Formula E driver
It comes after Brooklyn announced that he would be pursuing yet another new career path as a Formula E driver

Brooklyn Beckham has shared insights in to his creative process how he comes along with new ideas, revealing that he can sometimes come across as annoying.'

The inspiring chef, 27, has candidly spoke about his numerous attempts to find business success at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Since launching his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, Brooklyn has revealed that he and his wife, and Hollywood actress wife Nicola Peltz came up with the idea for the sauce while they were 'really drunk' together.

He said: 'Four years ago I was trying to work out what I wanted to do with my life, what I wanted to do for work.

'Basically my wife and I got really drunk in our apartment while making hot sauce.

'I watched a short little video on how to make it and the next day I tried it again. I really wanted to see what I could create.'

He added: 'I'm always calling the CEO on Sunday at 10pm with a crazy idea of what direction we might go in or a condiment idea. I'll call with a ridiculous idea.

'I can come across as annoying sometimes.'

It comes after the son of David and Victoria Beckham announced that he would be pursuing yet another new career path as a Formula E driver.

Meanwhile, his relationship with his parents remained strained after he released a bombshell statement in January, reportedly cutting ties with his family.

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