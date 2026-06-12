Chocolate bar urgent recall: See which brand is affected by ‘do not eat’ warning

A popular chocolate bar, earlier claimed to be dairy-free, has been urgently recalled after undeclared milk was found in it.

The brand “Buttermilk Confections”, who are specialists in plant-based products, has issued the recall for its Honeycomb blast choc bar after the Food Standard Agency (FSA) identified a "possible health risk.”

The bars with batch code BM26105 with best before of june 15, 2027 has been flagged as “do not eat” as they contain milk (casein) that is not mentioned on the label.

The products are primarily marked as 100% plant-based with “no dairy, no gluten, and no palm oil,” sold in major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda for around ￡1.50.

Consumers who have any form of milk or dairy food allergy have been advised by the FSA that they must “not consume the item.” Consumers, regardless of whether or not they still have receipts, must return the contaminated bars to the store immediately for a full refund.

Milk allergies cause adverse reactions that include skin rash, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and, in some extreme cases, anaphylactic shock.

Point-of-sales notices have been issued by Buttermilk Confections. Additionally, Sainsbury’s has also issued an independent allergy warning. Other products or codes are not expected to be affected by this recall. Consumers looking for additional information should contact customer service at Buttermilk Confections. If anyone experiences any adverse reactions after consuming this product, they are advised to see a doctor immediately.