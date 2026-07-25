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Celtic agree club-record fee for Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh

Celtic signed the 25-year-old Danish forward, Kasper Hogh, valued at £11 million

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Celtic agree club-record fee for Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh
Celtic agree club-record fee for Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh

Celtic have agreed to a record fee to sign the Danish forward Kasper Hogh from a Norwegian soccer club, Bodo/Glimt.

STV Sports, who first reported on the matter, revealed that the deal reached was valued at £11 million plus add-ons for the striker.

The deal comes after the Parkhead club showed its interest in inking a deal with Hogh last week.

Now Celtic, who signed the 25-year-old Hogh valued at £11 million, is expected to exceed the existing record paid for Arne Engels.

In the days to come, Hogh will undergo a medical before joining the Celtic.

The deal comes shortly after Daizen Maeda exited Celtic after playing for four years and signed with Premier League side Ipswich Town, valued at £10 million.

The Japan forward, Daizen Maeda, shared a heartfelt farewell post on social media.

Maeda captioned the post, “To the Celtic family.”

“The last four and a half years at Celtic have been the most special chapter of my career and my life,” Maeda continued.

“It’s been an incredible honour to wear this badge, to play for this amazing club, and to share so many unforgettable moments with my teammates.”

Hogh scored 54 goals in more than 100 matches for Bodo/Glimt.

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