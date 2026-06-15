What is Roku, why is Fox Corp buying it for $22 billion?

Roku is one of the most widely used streaming platforms in the world, powering smart TVs and streaming devices.

The platform is different from Netflix or Disney as Roku does not primarily produce content. Instead, it operates as a gateway, bringing together apps like YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming services into a single interface for users.

The company was founded in 2002 and launched its first streaming player in 2008. It has since become a dominant player in the shift from traditional cable television to internet-based viewing.

Its devices and operating system are now embedded in a large number of smart TVs, especially in the United States (U.S.), making it a key entry point for how audiences consume digital content.

In addition to its hardware, the streaming giant has also built a powerful advertising and data ecosystem that tracks viewing habits, user preferences, and engagement patterns across millions of accounts.

This information has made it one of the most important companies in the connected TV advertising space.

Fox Corporation’s reported $22 billion move to acquire Roku has raised questions across the media industry, with many viewers now asking why it has become such a valuable target.

Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News, Fox Sports, and its broadcast network, has been actively looking to strengthen its position in the streaming era as traditional television continues to lose viewers.

A potential acquisition of Roku would give Fox access not only to a major distribution platform but also to a direct pipeline into viewer data and advertising infrastructure.

In simple terms, Roku functions as the home screen of modern television and controlling it would allow Fox to influence how content is discovered, promoted, and monetized across connected TVs.

The massive multi-billion dollar valuation reflects Roku’s strategic importance in the ongoing battle between traditional media companies and streaming platforms. If completed, the deal would represent one of the most significant shifts in control over television distribution in recent years.

Neither Fox Corp nor Roku has officially confirmed the acquisition.