List of foods to avoid cyclosporiasis: Here are items linked to parasite outbreaks

As health officials are trying to identify the source of a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak, experts are urging Americans to be extra cautious with specific produce items linked to past parasite contamination.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,600 cases of explosive diarrhoea have been confirmed, with over 5,000 additional infections under verification.

Michigan alone has recorded over 2,600 cases, prompting state officials to investigate lettuce as a possible cause.

So far, on the basis of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Outbreak Database, the following produce items have been identified as connected to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits

Romaine and leaf lettuce

Fresh herbs: Cilantro, basil, and parsley

Berries: Raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries

Green onions and onions

Green peas and snow peas

Carrots and celery

Tomato salad and zucchini

Fruits and vegetables with peels or rinds, including bananas, oranges, kiwis, and watermelons, are considered comparatively safe options as long as they are washed before cutting.

For improved safety, wash all produce thoroughly under running water, even pre-washed items. Scrub firm produce such as melons and cucumbers with a clean brush and refrigerate cut or peeled produce within two hours. To kill parasites, cook fruits and vegetables to an internal temperature of 158°F.