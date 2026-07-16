‘The Odyssey’ becomes Christopher Nolan’s best-reviewed film ever

Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” has debuted to widespread critical acclaim, earning a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from over 100 reviews.

The story that follows Matt Damon, who plays the Greek king Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, has been hailed by critics as one of the best movies of this year and among Nolan’s finest works.

Reviews following the embargo lift on Wednesday, July 15, have been overwhelmingly positive, with many declaring it a masterpiece.

This 172 minute long film stars the most talented cast members like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliott Page, and John Leguizamo. The character played by Anne Hathaway, Penelope, wife of Odysseus, has been highly appreciated by critics.

Nolan, who adapted the screenplay, weaves together parallel narratives of father and son in a manner similar to “The Godfather Part II.” The action sequence of the film, particularly the Cyclops encounter, has been described as visually stunning, while Ludwig Goransson’s score is being tipped for another Academy Award.

As per industry forecasts, the film is expected to earn between $80 million and $120 million in the North American opening weekend at the box office. The film starts preview screenings on Thursday before opening nationwide on Friday.

By scoring 98%, “The Odyssey” now ranks as Nolan’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing “The Dark Knight” (94%) and Best Picture winner Oppenheimer (93%). The film is rated R and runs for 172 minutes.