Nolan Wells update: Mother says woman he met before death gave 'Inconsistent' story

The mother of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old Mississippi teen who was found dead on Horn Island days ago, has spoken out for the first time.

Wells vanished on the Fourth of July while on a boat trip along with his friends on the Mississippi’s Horn Island.

His body was later discovered by the Jackson County police department on the morning of July 6.

Following the discovery, Wells’ family ordered an autopsy after the sheriff ruled out any possibility of foul play.

Christine Wonsley has shed some light into what actually happened to his son before he disappeared on Horn Island.

When Wells’ parents were asked in an interview with The Grio on Monday, July 13, about a young woman their son allegedly chatted with at a party before he vanished.

Christine replied, “She has been identified. I don’t know if anyone has spoken to her. Again, we just have not heard much…from our local authorities.”

“I’ve never seen her in my life,” she continued.

Wells’ mother revealed that the young woman in question did make a contact after her son’s disappearance.

Christine explained, "She did reach out to me initially, just saying basically like it was a ‘hey and bye’ type situation with her son.”

However, Christine went on to insist that, “That’s not what I’m getting from other people.”

Responding to a question about what she thinks actually happened before Wells died, Christine said there are “a lot of inconsistencies,” adding, “We just want transparency and a very thorough investigation, just like they would do for anyone else.”

On the other hand, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office has asked the public to come forward if anyone has photos and videos from northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, where Wells’ body was discovered.

So far, the authorities have not released an official cause of death, and the death probe is still ongoing.