OpenAI’s first consumer hardware revealed as screenless AI speaker

OpenAI is reportedly making its long-anticipated entry into consumer hardware with a revolutionary screenless smart speaker designed to serve as a humanlike AI companion.

The device is still under development and showcases a bold departure from traditional smart speakers.

On contrary to the existing static products like Amazon’s Echo or Apple’s HomePod, OpenAI’s creation will feature mechanical elements that can move autonomously, creating the illusion of a living presence within the home.

The venture, spearheaded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, is part of the recent $6.5 billion purchase of Ive's hardware start-up, io Products, by OpenAI. As per Altman, it is “the coolest piece of technology that the world will ever see.”

Nonetheless, the hardware venture comes when OpenAI is facing legal turmoil with Apple filing a suit against the company over the theft of trade secrets. According to OpenAI, there is little possibility of infringing on any intellectual property.

It is important from a strategic standpoint for industry analysts. Most ChatGPT accesses occur via gadgets owned by Apple and Google. By having their own hardware, OpenAI will have more control over the entire ecosystem of the technology.

OpenAI has many players who pursue the same aim and compete in the market. Hark, which is an AI laboratory, managed to raise $700 million to develop its "personal intelligence" devices.