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Blake Lively controversy 'strains' Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller friendship

Keleigh Teller reportedly uncomfortable as Blake Lively drama impacts Taylor Swift ties
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Blake Lively controversy strains Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller friendship
Blake Lively controversy 'strains' Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller friendship

Reports are saying that there may be some distance between Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, with claims that a Hollywood controversy is about Blake Lively has played a role in it.

Sources claimed that Teller started stepping back after hearing details connected to Lively’s legal situation with actor Justin Baldoni.

She, however, was also reportedly uncomfortable with an alleged comment where the It Ends with Us actress called the Lover hitmaker one of her “dragons” who would protect her.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Teller wanted no part in the situation and felt uneasy about what was being said.

The reports also suggest that the friendship faced more pressure over time, with small moments adding distance between them.

One claim also added that Teller skipped an event with Swift and there were also disagreements about staying in touch.

Some insiders also say things became more strained when Swift did not reach out during a difficult time involving Teller and her husband losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Even with all these claims, Swift nor Teller uttered a word publicly about any fallout.

The last time they were seen together was at the Super Bowl in 2024, where they appeared close and happy.

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