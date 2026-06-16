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Are Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge dating again? Viral claims debunked

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album hints relationship was ‘souring’ months before split
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Are Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge dating again? Viral claims debunked
Are Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge dating again? Viral claims debunked 

After Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love”, fans relate the lyrics to the American songwriter and singer’s past relationship with English actor Louis Patridge.

Amid this, a viral rumour claiming Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are back together has sent fans into a frenzy.

But here’s the truth: none of these claims is verified by a known source and is most likely to be fake.

The wave of rumour started on June 9 when a social media page called “Buzz Crave: posted a photo of the former couple side by side with the caption: “Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge are reportedly dating again.”

In a couple of hours, the post went viral, amassing around 11 million views. However, the claim was not supported by any evidence. Even the page defines itself as a parody and satirical website instead of a legitimate news source.

Both Rodrigo and Partridge have been quiet regarding this rumour. No proof exists. There are no pictures, no confirmation from credible sources, and nothing on social media showing that they may be getting back together.

In reality, however, Rodrigo's newest album paints a completely different picture.

At only 23 years old, Rodrigo just came out with You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love on June 12th. The album details the heartbreaking breakup from her two-year romance with the actor of "Enola Holmes." The song "Cigarette Smoke," for example, includes lyrics like: "I regret you and how long I stayed.”

Rodrigo has also opened up about setting new dating standards, stating in one of her tracks, “Expectations”, that she will not settle for “passive boys” or anyone with "indecision."

So, for now, the couple is not back together as the singer itself told the BBC that she’s now “focused on friendship, not romance.” 

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