Neymar injury scare deepens as Brazil hold breath after Monday clinic visit: Here's why

Brazil hold breath as Neymar injury scare deepens after Monday clinic visit: Here's why

Brazil is holding its breath after their star forward Neymar underwent further tests on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Neymar, on Monday, June 15 clinic visit, undergoes medical tests on his injured right leg.

After clinic results are delayed, Brazil’s World Cup run is hanging under a cloud of uncertainty.

The 34-year-old forward couldn’t make it to the training session, and instead went for a clinic appointment for his injured right calf.

However, amid clinic results being awaited, the Brazilian football confederation has not said a word.

Neymar, who came to the World Cup 2026 with his fourth consecutive appearance, suffered a big blow on May 17 and was sidelined.

According to the local media report back home, it suggests that the medical board is planning to make sure he recovers fully by the knockout stages.

On a personal level, the Selecao star shared exciting news with his Instagram community.

Neymar and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, shared on Monday, June 15, that they are expecting their third daughter.

Following after the Selecao’s underwhelming 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opener on Saturday, Neymar’s return has become the need of the hour.