Why does the Saudi flag always stay above grass in FIFA World Cup?

The pre-match protocol of Saudi Arabia’s flag at the FIFA World Cup 2026 drew attention worldwide.

The organisers implemented a special display arrangement different from how flags of other nations have been treated.

Usually, the flags are laid horizontally on the pitch following the standard protocol. But the Saudi Flag was raised and placed in a designated area away from the ground. The move is made due to deep cultural and religious considerations surrounding the handling of the Saudi national flag.

The flag has a “Shadah”, also referred to as the Islamic declaration of faith, written in the white Arabic script. The Saudi government has established strict rules concerning all international sports and other official activities that guarantee the Saudi symbol will never be laid on the ground or trampled upon in such a way that would make it appear to be dishonourable.

If the flag touches the grass, it will be considered highly disrespectful and potentially blasphemous. Therefore, authorities considered the sensitive nature and raised the flag more than usual.

This adaptation brought in many compliments from social media users, who were very pleased by the flexibility shown by the organisers in balancing the rules of the tournament with the importance of respecting culture and religion.

In the match held between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, there was a draw, which resulted in one point for the Green Falcons in the World Cup series.