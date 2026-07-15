LeBron James eyes three destinations for 24th season: but where will he land? find out here

LeBron James’ next stop for the upcoming 24th season is getting the NBA world on its toes.

With free agency period underway for over three weeks, King James's decision on where he will end up for his 24th season is just getting closer.

Multiple media reports point out that James can announce the decision anytime soon as he has now made up his mind.

An NBA insider Shams Charania, earlier reported that James after reviewing pitches from the team via voice notes through his agent, Rich Paul, has shortlisted the following three teams: Cavaliers, 76ers and Heat.

Charania reported that King James is inching closer to reach a decision, saying, “It’s decision for LeBron James…The leading suitors have been CLE, MIA, GSW, PHI, AMND mi…LeBron James has made it clear privately that he wants to go somewhere he can compete for a championship.”

“Somewhere he feels he finds that happiness from a team environment and CULTURE that he can uplift,” he added while appearing on ESPN.

For context, it’s for the fifth time that James has entered into free agency market, and being the biggest free agent on the market is what's giving fever-pitch heights.

The 41-year-old King James bid farewell to L.A. Lakers last month, saying he wants to play somewhere else.

LeBron James is an all-time leading NBA scorer, who has won four career championships: two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavaliers, and one with the L.A. Lakers.