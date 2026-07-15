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Airbnb guests horrified to find their own photo hanging in rental—but who put it there?

A family booked their trip to a beach in San Diego, California, on July 2, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 15, 2026

Airbnb guests horrified to find their own photo hanging in rental—but who put it there?
Airbnb guests horrified to find their own photo hanging in rental—but who put it there?

A family staying at an Airbnb turned out to have a horrifying experience after they discovered strange pictures in the rental.

When the family checked into an Airbnb only to find an old photo of themselves hanging against the wall, they were left horrified.

A family booked their trip to a beach in San Diego, California on July 2, 2026.

A TikTok user, who has been identified as Aubrey Birrell, shared the video of her horrified reaction to her rental Airbnb on social media.

The posted video features Birrell, where she zooms in on the large beach canvas hanging in the Airbnb hallway.

She then points to tiny finger in the water as she recognizes her father and siblings.

The tourist said they stumbled upon it after checking into the rental.

“We’re looking at this picture, and my dad is like, ‘This looks like me,” Birrell added.

@aubsbirrell We can’t make this up….. this is the craziest thing ???? @libby_birrell #fyp #sandiego #creepy #tf ♬ Blue Danube Waltz - The London Symphony Orchestra

The family disclosed that it was their first time checking into the Airbnb which added an unforgettable yet astonishing experience to their travel history.

The video went viral and so far has been amassed by over 834,000 and is still counting with viewers calling the discovery “insane.”

It is still unknown how the family photograph made its way into the home, but they’re 100% sure it was original, recognising each family member and the swimsuits they wore on that day.

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