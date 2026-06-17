Why Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after almost 10 years of marriage

Country music star Jelly Roll has formally filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, after almost 10 years of marriage.

The paperwork was filed by the 41-year-old on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed May 9 as the official date of separation. The news came just weeks after the couple appeared together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February.

Jason Bradley DeFord, also known by the stage name Jelly Roll, and Alisa DeFord, who is also known as Bunnie Xo, got hitched in August 2016 after a very quick engagement in Las Vegas following their meeting the previous year during one of Jelly Roll’s shows.

Though there is no mention of any specific incident on record, the ten-year marriage between Bunnie and Jelly Roll had experienced considerable problems, such as cheating.

Bunnie once told of how there was an ex-fling of hers waiting for Jelly Roll "down at the hotel right around the corner" when they were together, as well as trust issues, couples counselling resulting in a screaming fight, and baggage from their troubled childhoods.

The couple renewed their vows in 2023 and also appeared publicly together at the Grammy Awards in February. However, things couldn’t get better as Bunnie previously admitted: “There were just so many factors of why things happened the way they did.”

Bunny also reflected: “We learned that marriage is not one-size-fits-all. You do have to wake up and choose that person even on days that you don’t like them.”

Before the news went viral, Bunny also posted a cryptic Instagram story with the caption: “She’s getting her sparkle back.”