Olivia Wilde responds to shocking online criticism: ‘Im not dead'

Olivia Wilde has talked about a viral red carpet video that spread online and got a lot of attention and harsh comments about how she looked.

The 42-year-old star spoke about it on the Call Her Daddy podcast after an old clip from a film festival in San Francisco started going viral on social media.

Olivia said she was surprised by how quickly it spread, explaining that the camera angle and lens made her look very different from how she actually looks in real life.

She also laughed while talking about it and said some of the online comments went too far, with people even saying she looked sick.

She said it became stressful when so many people started sharing it at once.

Olivia said her friends helped her deal with it by joking about it first, so it did not affect her too much. She said it is easier when you learn not to take everything online seriously.

The video got millions of views and became a big talking point online, but Olivia said she has moved on from it now and is focusing on her work and her upcoming film The Invite.