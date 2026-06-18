Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood playboy, ready for fatherhood?

Leonardo DiCaprio might be closing the chapter on Hollywood’s most famous bachelor era.

The Titanic star, 51, is reportedly in his most serious relationship yet with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 28 – and insiders say this time, things feel different enough that even the word “baby” is entering the conversation.

DiCaprio is said to have met Ceretti in Milan in 2023, and while the couple has kept things low-key, those around them believe this is not just another headline romance.

As per Heat magazine, “Leo has his worries about bringing kids into the world with the state it’s in, but he’s always imagined being a father, and as he gets older, he feels it’s a now or never situation.”

They added, “Vittoria hasn’t been pressuring him whatsoever, she’s very chill about it all, but she has made it known she’d love to have a child with him.”

And apparently, even family influence is in the mix. “There’s also his mother to consider. She really wants a grandchild, and since she’s now in her 80s, time is ticking.”

Despite his long-repeated “not over 25” dating chatter over the years, DiCaprio has publicly hinted before that fatherhood was always on his mind, once saying, “So much of my life has been spent on some far-off movie location and so little of it has been lived normally… I want to get married and have children…”

What’s changed now, insiders say, is stability. “It’s been three years and he’s still totally into Vittoria — that is very out of character for Leo.”

Friends also claim Ceretti has brought a new dynamic into his life, one where he is not constantly in control. “She lets it be known that Leo needed to keep up… and that is very attractive to Leo.”

From supermodels to now talk of settling down, fans are watching closely – because if this really is Leo’s “final form,” Hollywood’s longest-running bachelor storyline might finally be wrapping up.