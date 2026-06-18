Jelly Roll shares health scare days before Bunnie Xo split

For a few hours, Jelly Roll found himself trading the concert stage for a hospital room.

The country star revealed in a TikTok update that he was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a stubborn sinus infection left him struggling while on tour with Post Malone.

"So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, North Carolina," Jelly Roll shared. "Shout out to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show."

The singer admitted he was feeling far from performance-ready.

"I was puffy-faced," he said, explaining that doctors "gave me a bunch of steroids."

The health setback was serious enough that Jelly Roll missed part of a show – something he said had never happened since joining Post Malone on tour.

But while fans were worried about his condition, it was Post Malone’s offstage gesture that stole the spotlight.

According to Jelly Roll, the Circles hitmaker checked in on him and later sent a massive bouquet of flowers. Attached was a note that read, "Get well soon, Mofo! Love Ya."

The unexpected gift clearly hit home.

"I love you Post, when I say on stage every night that Post Malone is the nicest human in the world. I'm not making that up," Jelly Roll said. "[He's] the most normal dude in the world. Like I love you, Post."

The health update arrived just before headlines shifted to Jelly Roll’s personal life following reports that he filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo.

Meanwhile, his daughter Bailee Ann pushed back against public fascination with the family situation, writing, "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter."

For now, though, fans seem focused on one thing: Jelly Roll is back on his feet – and grateful for a friend who showed up when it mattered most.