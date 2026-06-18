Duffer Brothers suffer shocking cancellation by Netflix

The strange mysteries of The Boroughs have officially come to an end – and fans are already asking the same question: what happened?

Netflix has canceled The Boroughs after just one season, cutting short the supernatural drama from Stranger Things masterminds Ross and Matt Duffer.

The decision comes less than a month after all eight episodes dropped on the streaming platform.

The series, starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and Bill Pullman, transported viewers to a seemingly peaceful retirement community where eerier events began unraveling beneath the surface.

Think Stranger Things – but with wisdom, wrinkles and a lot more life experience.

What makes the cancellation particularly surprising is that reports suggest writers had already been working on a second season, with a third installment also being discussed.

While Netflix has not publicly explained the decision, viewership appears to tell part of the story. The show opened with 5.6 million views in its first full week. By week two, however, that number reportedly fell to 3.7 million.

One of the show’s most-talked about moments came from Alfred Molina’s emotional rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s Thunder Road.

“I wasn't able to get through the song without tearing up and it became rather difficult to be able to get through the whole thing," Molina previously said. "That just struck me out. That's the power of music. Songs and lyrics can do that to you."

Although The Boroughs won’t be returning, the Duffer Brothers remain busy. Their animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 has already secured another season, while several new projects remain in development.

Still, for fans of The Boroughs, the biggest mystery may be why the story ended so soon.