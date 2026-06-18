Lee Andrews vows to clear debts without Katie Price's help

Kati attended the End of Season Awards with Littlehampton Rugby on June 6

Dark clouds are still hovering over Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews.

According to reports, Lee has been ordered o pay off his debts within 14 days or risk being sent back to prison.

This news comes after Lee was released from prison following a rollercoaster month that began when he disappeared without a trace.

It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, had been jailed at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month.

Katie subsequently revealed that a six-figure sum was required to secure his release.

A representative for Lee told The Sun: "The judgement debtor appeared before the court and was questioned regarding the reason for failure to pay the debt.

"He stated his wife is currently outside the country and that he has been unable to access his bank account required to make payment.

"He requested a period of 14 days in order to settle the outstanding amount."A source added: "Lee managed to talk himself out of jail, and said he would be able to raise the capital himself.

"He says Katie has been his rock, and helped him liaise with officials when he was banged-up – but that he hasn't asked her to pay off any of his debts. He insists he can do that himself."

Meanwhile, Katie recently made headlines after a loud and chaotic night out at rugby club event, just days before her husband Lee Andrews was released from prison.

Kati attended the End of Season Awards with Littlehampton Rugby on June 6 as a guest of one of the players.