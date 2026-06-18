 
Geo News

Olivia Wilde makes rare comment about her seperation with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde walks down the memory lane explaining most painful time in her marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Olivia Wilde makes rare comment about her seperation with Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde makes rare comment about her seperation with Jason Sudeikis

It was not a dramatic fight or a headline-making scandal that convinced Olivia Wilde her relationship with Jason Sudeikis had reached the finish line.

Instead, it was one birthday conversation she says she will never forget.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde reflected on the final chapter of her nearly 10-year relationship with the Ted Lasso star, revealing that a simple question during a car ride home in March 2020 exposed how much had changed between them.

“Jason and I had been having a rough time for a while. We had a real bumpy ride,” Wilde said.

After celebrating her 36th birthday, Wilde recalled asking Sudeikis whether he had bought her a gift. His response stopped her cold.

“He said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don’t know you,’” Wilde recalled.

The comment stung, but she admitted it also carried an uncomfortable truth.

“He wasn’t wrong” because they “didn’t know each other anymore.”

The emotional moment later inspired parts of Wilde’s upcoming film The Invite, which explores a marriage struggling under the weight of emotional distance.

“You can get to a place in a relationship where you stop engaging in the knowing of each other and the curiosity of each other, and you find yourself in a place where you’re like, ‘I don’t even know you,’” Wilde explained.

“It was f**king tough,” she admitted. “It brought us to the place of, ‘OK, this is done, we’re gonna end this.’”

Today, however, Wilde says the story has a happier ending in a different form. Despite a highly public breakup, she and Sudeikis have found their rhythm as parents to Otis and Daisy.

“These kids are consistently getting the best of us in a way that when we were together was not possible,” she said. “We did not work together. But we work really well as separated co-parents.”

Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split