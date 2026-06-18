Beckham family feud explodes after Victoria's 'furious' move

Just when it seemed the Beckham family drama could not get any messier, a new business move has reportedly poured gasoline on the fire.

Victoria Beckham has officially expanded her fashion and beauty empire to Miami – a city already closely tied to both the Beckham and Peltz families.

But according to insiders, the launch has not gone down well with estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

While Miami has long been a second home for David Beckham thanks to Inter Miami CF, sources claim Brooklyn views Victoria’s latest venture very differently.

“Brooklyn has gone ballistic over his mum's latest business move. He sent a message to his parents, via family he’s still in touch with, to tell them to stay out of their lives,” as per Heat magazine.

It further added: “Yes, David had already built a legacy in the city with soccer team Inter Miami, but Brooklyn sees Victoria’s retail invasion as a direct, aggressive encroachment on their personal territory. He has made it clear he’s absolutely livid – and her latest move is only pushing him further away from ever considering a reconciliation.”

The source continued, “Brooklyn has strongly warned Vic she is crossing a major line, telling friends he feels like she's deliberately trying to muscle-in on the exact Florida fashion and beauty scene that Nicola’s family has dominated for years.”

Nicola, whose family has deep roots in Florida’s social and fashion circles, is also said to be unhappy with the development.

“Nicola feels blindsided by what she views as a calculated social ambush,’ an insider claimed. ‘Tensions have already been sky-high since Brooklyn’s public statement about their feud, but Victoria’s presence in Miami has pushed things to absolute boiling point.”

With both sides seemingly standing their ground, what was once a private family disagreement is showing no signs of cooling off.

And in a city where celebrity circles frequently overlap, Miami may have just become the latest battleground in the Beckham family saga.