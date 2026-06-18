D4vd gets unexpected break ahead of high-profile murder case

D4vd walked out of court with a temporary legal win this week after a judge agreed to delay a crucial hearing in the murder case that has cast a shadow over the singer’s career.

During a Wednesday court appearance, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo granted the defense’s request for additional time, pushing the preliminary hearing to July 21.

After reviewing the latest filing, the judge said she found “good cause” to continue the proceedings.

The upcoming hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a trial. According to reports, the preliminary hearing could last as lond as five days.

The case centers on the death of Celeste Rivas, whose remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a Tesla registered to the singer.

Prosecutors allege D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, was the last person known to have driven the vehicle before it was later found at a Hollywood tow yard.

The 21-year-old musician was charged in April and has denied wrongdoing. He has not been convicted of any crime.

Prosecutors have outlined a series of allegations, including claims that D4vd invited the teen to his Hollywood Hills home and later killed her.

Court filings also reference alleged efforts to protect his music career and avoid potential legal scrutiny.

The defense has not publicly addressed the latest allegations in detail.

For now, the case remains in a holding pattern as both sides prepare for what is expected to be a closely watched hearing next month.

With the July 21 court date now set, attention will shift to whether prosecutors can convince a judge there is sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.