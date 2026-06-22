AJK reserved refugee seats: A constitutional necessity or a democratic dilemma?

A view of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly. — Website/AJK Assembly

The issue of 12 reserved refugee seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly has once again become a matter of intense political and constitutional debate. While supporters view these seats as an essential component of the dispute in Kashmir and as a symbol of representation for displaced Kashmiris. Critics argue that the arrangement raises concerns about democratic legitimacy and the political autonomy of AJK. The controversy highlights the complex relationship between history, constitutional law and democratic governance in the region.

The origins of these seats date back to the partition of British India. And the first Indo-Pakistani war of 1947–48. When thousands of people from Jammu and Kashmir migrated to Pakistan. And settled in different parts of the country. To ensure that these displaced communities remained politically connected to their homeland, provisions were introduced allowing them representation in the AJK Legislative Assembly. Today, these 12 seats are elected by refugees residing in mainland Pakistan. They often play a decisive role in determining which political party forms the government in the region.

Supporters of an existing arrangement argue that these refugee seats are deeply rooted in the constitutional and political framework of AJK. They contend that the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved under international law and that refugees displaced by the conflict retain a legitimate stake in the future of the territory. From this perspective, the reserved seats are not only electoral constituencies but also a political acknowledgement of displacement and an affirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to the broader Kashmir cause.

Advocates argue that removing these seats could marginalise communities that were directly affected by conflict and weaken the historical connection between refugees and their ancestral homeland. Many refugee families continue to identify strongly with Kashmir and maintain social, cultural and emotional ties to the region. Therefore, denying their representation could be viewed as disregarding the sacrifices and hardships endured by generations of displaced Kashmiris.

On the other hand, critics believe that the current system creates a democratic imbalance. They argue that individuals, who do not reside in AJK and are not directly affected by the territory’s governance, should not have a determining influence on the formation of its government. Since the 12 refugee seats can significantly impact election outcomes, critics claim that the voices of residents living within AJK may be diluted.

Another criticism concerns the accountability. Elected representatives are generally expected to respond to the needs and concerns of the populations they serve. However, when legislators represent constituencies located outside AJK, questions arise regarding their accountability to the people, who experience the consequences of policies enacted by the AJK government. This has led some political groups and civil society actors to advocate for reforms. That would either modify the existing system or reconsider the allocation of these seats altogether.

The debate also reflects broader discussions about self-governance and political autonomy in AJK. For some, the issue symbolises the need to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that governance is primarily shaped by residents of the territory. For others, any attempt to alter the refugee seat arrangement risks undermining the historical and political foundations. Upon which AJK’s constitutional framework has been built.

Rather than viewing the matter through a purely political lens, policymakers should approach it as a constitutional and democratic challenge requiring careful deliberation. Any reforms should be based on broad consultation involving political parties, refugee communities, legal experts, civil society organisations and constitutional scholars. Such consultations can help identify solutions that preserve the rights of refugees while addressing concerns about representation and accountability.

Several options could be considered. One possibility is maintaining the seats while introducing mechanisms that enhance transparency and accountability. Another option is reviewing the electoral framework. To ensure a balance between refugee representation and the political voice of AJK residents. Whatever path is chosen, reforms should emerge through consensus rather than political confrontation.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding AJK’s 12 reserved refugee seats is about more than electoral politics. It has raised fundamental questions about representation, displacement and democratic legitimacy. Both supporters and critics present valid concerns that deserve serious consideration. The challenge for policymakers is to find a balanced approach that respects historical realities while strengthening democratic governance. A thoughtful and inclusive dialogue can transform this contentious issue into an opportunity for constitutional development and political maturity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.



The author is a staffer at Geo News