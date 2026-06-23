 
Geo News

Trump Administration proposes 75% citizenship fee hike, raising cost to $1,330

Trump administration would raise naturalisation costs to $1,330 while removing financial assistance for applicants

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Trump Administration proposes 75% citizenship fee hike, raising cost to $1,330
Trump Administration proposes 75% citizenship fee hike, raising cost to $1,330

The Trump administration proposed an increase in the citizenship application fee by 80% on Monday, May 22,

In addition to a fee increase, the officials have also decided to eliminate fee waivers and reduce rates for low-income immigrants seeking naturalisation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the cost of filing Form N-400 is set to increase from $760 to $1,330 for paper filings and $710 to $1,280 for online submissions.

This marks a roughly 75% increase in fees for mere paperwork. Moreover, the fees to appeal a citizenship denial would jump by approximately 78 percent, from $830 to $1,475.

Furthermore, the fee waiver process for citizenship cases will be eliminated, and immigrants who fall below 400 per cent of the federal poverty level will be able to pay just $380 for the service. The only exception to the fees would be active military personnel.

DHS, which oversees the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the fee hikes are necessary to cover the “full costs” of processing applications, including improved screening and vetting required by recent executive orders. In contrast to other federal agencies, USCIS is highly dependent on the funds collected through fees paid by applicants.

For now, the proposal is open for public comment over a 60-day window before any final rule is implemented. 

Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke
Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns