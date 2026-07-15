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Air quality index of US hits 717 as Canadian wildfire smoke engulfs midwest, northeast

Real-time ranking shows Duluth most polluted as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the country

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 15, 2026

Air quality index of US hits 717 as Canadian wildfire smoke engulfs midwest, northeast
Air quality index of US hits 717 as Canadian wildfire smoke engulfs midwest, northeast 

Over 800 wildfires burning across Canada are sending massive plumes of smoke into the United States, creating hazardous air quality conditions for millions of Americans on Wednesday, July 15.

The intense fire engulfing the forests of northwestern Ontario, Manitoba, and northern Minnesota has drifted more than 1,000 miles into the U.S., turning skies yellow and orange across the Northeast and Midwest.

As per IQAir’s air quality data, Duluth, Minnesota, is recorded as the most affected area with an AQI of 717. This makes it the most polluted city in the United States.

From Minnesota to New York City, air quality alerts have been issued with the entire states of Wisconsin and Michigan under advisement. According to the National Weather Service, the thickest smoke concentration will hit northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan, and New York State throughout Wednesday.

The air quality conditions will not get better anytime soon, as the smoke is expected to intensify on Thursday, July 16, potentially reaching as far south as Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Forecasters have predicted the rain over the Midwest on Friday, July 17, and the Northeast on Saturday, July 18. This may help disperse the hazardous haze, but the condition will remain the same in North Carolina as the smoke remains in the upper atmospheric levels.

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