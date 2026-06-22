'Love Island' star Montana Brown triggers backlash over child health comments

Montana Brown has faced backlash after her comments about children’s medicine sparked anger among parents online.

The Love Island star, who has two young children, shared a video explaining why she avoids giving Calpol when her child has a fever.

In the clip, she said that she believes fever is the body’s natural response to illness and claimed medicine like Calpol can interfere with how the body fights viruses.

The 30-year-old star also shared that if a child became very unwell, she would take them to A&E, but otherwise she prefers home remedies.

The star went on to share that when her son once had high temperature, she gave him homemade soup and “homeopathic tinctures.”

The mother of two then added his fever later went down and he recovered.

Her comments went viral and many parents disagreed with her views. Some said Calpol is used to bring fever down and help children feel more comfortable.

One parent wrote that A&E doctors would normally recommend Calpol straight away.

Meanwhile others called Montana’s claims unsafe and said sharing medical advice online can be dangerous.