Jennifer Garner surprises fans with heartfelt message to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shared a heartfelt Father’s Day message that included rare family photos of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, surprising fans with a gentle and emotional tribute.

The 54-year-old actress posted old, never seen before pictures of Affleck with their children.

One photo showed him holding hands with their daughter Violet as a toddler, while another showed him carrying their baby Fin.

A third picture featured him in his Batman costume hugging their son Samuel during a visit on set.

Along with those photos, Garner wrote about family love and memories of her own father.

The Elektra actress added that she remembers how her sisters and she used to spoil their dad with treats like cookies and ice cream. However, she shared seeing her children love their father brings her happiness.

Her warm message, “To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift,” quickly got people’s online on the internet.

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and continue to co parent their three children.

In past interviews, the Alias actress also talked about raising kids in two homes and how both parents share responsibilities in their own way.

Jennifer explained that separation changes family life, but also brings new understanding and growth. Whereas, Ben also opened up about trying to protect his children from public pressure while raising them in the spotlight.