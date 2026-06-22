Lee Andrews makes controversial claim about Katie Price’s children

Lee Andrews has sparked massive buzz after making a claim about his family life with wife Katie Price.

The 43-year-old businessman said that he has “adopted” the reality star’s children and that the couple are trying for a baby together.

The comments came in a recent video message recorded on Cameo, where he talked directly to a fan request.

In the clip, the media personality’s husband added that he does not have children of his own yet, but he and Katie are trying for a baby.

He explained, “I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife and I love her children.”

The statement, however, has not been responded to by Katie Price.

Katie has five children from previous relationships. She has often opened up about her family life publicly, but she earlier said that Lee had not met her children in person at that time.

The 48-year-old media star did confirm that Lee had a conversation with them over video calls.

Despite that, Lee has previously claimed he has met some of the kids and now taken his comments further in his latest video.