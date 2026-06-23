Holly Willoughby ‘terrified’ by new twist in stalker nightmare

Holly Willoughby thought the worst was behind her. Instead, a chilling new development has reportedly brought back memories of one of the darkest chapters of her life.

Nearly two years after Gavin Plumb was jailed for plotting to kidnap and murder the beloved TV presenter, reports have emerged claiming photographs of Holly were discovered inside his prison cell – a revelation that has reportedly left the former This Morning star deeply unsettled.

According to insiders, the discovery has reopened old wounds for Holly, who dramatically changed her life after the horrifying plot came to light in 2023.

“This is a new nightmare,” a source revealed.

“Holly was horrified when she was told about the pictures. Even though Plumb’s locked up, it’s made her feel scared and vulnerable. He put her through an incredibly traumatic experience – this has really creeped her out.”

The alleged discovery is said to have reignited fears Holly has worked hard to overcome since the case shocked the nation.

After the plot was uncovered by a US police officer monitoring online chats, Plumb was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

The ordeal prompted Holly to step away from This Morning after 14 years and reportedly relocate with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

But while she has focused on rebuilding her life and career, the latest reports have reportedly been a painful reminder that the story is far from forgotten.

“Holly’s worried about what will happen when Plumb is released. It’s never far from her mind, and to find out he still has a morbid fixation on her was terrifying,” the insider said.

“Holly’s been through so much over the last few years with TV projects not working out, but this ordeal is without a doubt the worst thing. She’s had to do a lot of work to move on from it and she had thought she’d turned a corner. So, this has been a real setback.”

The source added that Holly and Dan remain focused on protecting their family.

“Holly and Dan aren’t ruling out relocating in the future to protect their family, especially if Plumb is released. They’ll take it one step at a time. Holly feels this will never leave her, but she’s trying not to let Plumb’s actions dictate her life.”