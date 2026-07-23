Christopher Nolan left Travis Scott terrified with one phone call

Travis Scott shared the story behind how he got a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The 35-year-old rapper admitted that the unexpected phone call from the famous director left him “feeling nervous.”

While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Travis shared that he received a call from someone saved as "Chris."

At first, he got no idea it was Christopher Nolan and did not expect the conversation to change his career.

During the call, the iconic director asked if Travis would like to act in his new film, leaving the rapper completely surprised and even wondered if the director knew he was a musician, not an actor.

But after hearing Nolan explain the idea behind the film and why he wanted him, the FE!N hitmaker quickly agreed to join the project.

Travis, however, plays Demodocus, the storyteller who helps tell the story of Odysseus.

Even after getting the role, the father of two explained that how much he was very when filming started.

He thought that he would be working with background actors, but instead found himself standing beside stars including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Travis, moreover, went on to add that the experience felt scary because he got very little acting experience.