Olivia Wilde reignites Elon Musk feud with new statement

There was a time when Olivia Wilde thought Elon Musk was someone to admire.

But years later, the actress now says that she feels completely different about the billionaire and now admits she "deeply resents" him.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Wilde looked back at the time when she met Musk during a visit to SpaceX in Los Angeles.

At the time, the Don’t Worry Darling actress was interested in space and rockets as she also met him because he was thinking about helping a charity she worked in Haiti that built schools and hospitals.

Wilde, however, shared that Musk did support the charity and she remembers him as a smart person.

But the actress added that she never expected him to become the person people see today, explaining that she now strongly disagrees with many of his public comments and the ideas he shares.

The House actress also talked about misogyny and the rise of incel culture, continuing saying that she is worried that some famous people are encouraging unhealthy ideas about men, women and power.

She mentioned the tech giant’s all those remarks about falling birth rates, saying they are part of the reason she no longer agrees with him.

Olivia, moreover, also talked about the criticism she received in 2022 after talking about psychologist Jordan Peterson.