Jennifer Aniston walks away from major TV comeback: Report

Jennifer Aniston exits 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' TV adaptation over scheduling conflicts

Jennifer Aniston’s second lead television role since Friends has reportedly fallen through.

The Emmy-winning actress is no longer attached to I’m Glad My Mom Died, the upcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir of the same name, according to TMZ.

Aniston, 57, had been set to portray McCurdy’s mother while also serving as an executive producer, making the role one of her biggest television commitments outside The Morning Show.

However, she stepped away from the highly anticipated series because of a scheduling conflict, though the project is still moving forward.

TMZ reported that scripts are currently being written for the 10-episode series, which Apple TV+ ordered in July 2025. The series is being written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher, with Sharon Horgan, Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay also attached as executive producers.

Based on McCurdy’s memoir, the show is described as “a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother.” It will “center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”

McCurdy, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam & Cat, published I’m Glad My Mom Died in 2022, detailing her childhood and the abuse she says she endured from her mother, Debra McCurdy, who died in 2013.