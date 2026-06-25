Thousands join 9th Muharram processions as security tightened nationwide

The 8th Muharram procession passes through MA Jinnah road in Karachi on June 24, 2026. — Online

Karachi procession to begin from Nishtar Park.

Punjab deploys over 70,000 security personnel.

Balochistan stations more than 32,000 officers.



Ninth Muharram processions are being taken out across Pakistan today, with authorities implementing extensive security measures and deploying thousands of personnel to ensure the peaceful observance of mourning events.

Security arrangements have been put in place along procession routes, while sabeels have been established in various cities. Processions are being held in major urban centres — including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Hangu.

Punjab

In Lahore, the central Zuljanah procession of 9th Muharram commenced from Islampura, while another major procession departed from Pando Street and will culminate at Khaima-e-Sadaat.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 1,697 mourning processions and 3,869 majalis are being held across the province today.

The spokesperson said 208 A-category processions and 337 A-category majalis are among the events being monitored.

Punjab Inspector General of Police said more than 70,000 officers and personnel have been deployed for security duties across the province.

“We will ensure the peaceful observance of 9th Muharram with the cooperation of community leaders, administration and security institutions,” the IG Punjab said.

He added that security checks were being carried out through CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, metal detectors and other modern equipment.

Snipers have been deployed along procession routes, while plain-clothes commandos are accompanying processions, according to the IG Punjab.

The IG said support was also being provided by provincial ministers, religious scholars, armed forces, Rangers and security agencies.

He added that double riding remained banned, except for senior citizens, women and law enforcement personnel.

Sindh

In Karachi, the central majlis is scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park at 10am, where Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi will address mourners.

The central 9th Muharram procession will emerge from Nishtar Park at 1pm and pass through its traditional route before concluding at Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar in the evening.

Mourners will offer Zuhrain prayers in front of Imambargah Ali Raza on M.A. Jinnah Road.

Karachi Police said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the procession.

According to the police spokesperson, more than 5,000 officers and personnel have been deployed, while Rangers personnel will also perform security duties.

Authorities have sealed streets, markets, roads and shops connected to the procession route with containers.

Mobile phone services have been suspended in and around Nishtar Park.

Police and Rangers have been deployed along the route, while MA Jinnah Road will be completely closed to traffic before the procession begins.

In Sukkur, the 500-year-old Nau Dhala Tazia procession emerged from Imambargah Shah Iraq and will camp at Karbala Ground in the evening.

Meanwhile, the historic 500-year-old Nau Dhala Tazia procession in Rohri has reached Mandu Khabar.

KP, Balochistan

In Hangu, the 9th Muharram mourning procession emerged from Mohalla Syedan Ghari Bazaar and has reached the central Imambargah on Shahu Road via its designated route.

Authorities said strict security arrangements had been made for the procession.

In Balochistan, police sources said stringent security measures had been implemented for Muharram processions and gatherings.

More than 32,000 security personnel have been deployed across the province, according to police sources.

Islamabad

In the federal capital, a procession will be taken out from Imambargah Isna Ashari G-6 as part of the 9th Muharram observances.