Inside Ines De Ramon's quiet mission to heal Brad Pitt's greatest heartbreak

As Brad Pitt looks ahead to what could be the nest major chapter of his life, one person has quietly become the center of it all: Ines De Ramon.

For years, the Oscar winner has been locked in a painful standoff with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and several of their children. But as twins Knox and Vivienne prepare to turn 18, effectively closing the final chapter of the former couple’s custody arrangements, attention is shifting toward the woman standing beside him through it all.

According to Heat magazine, Ines has become far more than Brad’s girlfriend. She has reportedly been his emotional anchor during one of the most difficult periods of his life, helping him navigate the ongoing estrangement from his children while encouraging him not to lose hope.

“Brad’s been leaning on Ines a lot during all of this, and she’s done a magnificent job of helping him to hang tough, keep the faith and focus in the meantime on the many positives that he still has in his life,” a source claimed.

Now, sources say Ines is considering a role few have dared to take on: peacemaker.

There is growing speculation that she would like to help rebuild communication between Brad and his children, particularly daughter Shiloh, who is widely believed to hold special place in his heart.

Insiders suggest Ines sees Shiloh as a potential starting point for healing fractured family ties.

The timing is significant. While reports continue to swirl that Brad is considering marriage and even starting a family with Ines, those close to the actor say one issue remains unresolved.

“When it comes to his children, it’s the one area of his life where he’s completely vulnerable,” an insider said.

For now, Ines remains reportedly careful not to overstep. But as Brad contemplates a future that could include wedding plans and a new family chapter, sources suggest she is determined to help him find peace with the family he already has.