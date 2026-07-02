NYPD reveals police plans for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

New York's finest are already bracing for the crowds as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding appears increasingly likely to take place at Madison Square Garden this week.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch addressed security questions on Wednesday surrounding the highly anticipated celebration, which two sources told CNN is expected to take place at the iconic Manhattan venue on 3 July.

Officers patrolling the area around MSG have reportedly been briefed about a potential influx of Swifties, paparazzi and onlookers descending on an already extremely busy part of Midtown.

Two NYPD officers who spoke anonymously to Variety on 24 June confirmed they had been warned about the situation and that it had become something of a talking point among colleagues.

The briefings come as no surprise given MSG's location, it sits adjacent to one of the city's busiest transport hubs, and the surrounding streets are already stretched by the usual volume of commuters and tourists.

The timing adds another layer of complexity.

June has already been an exceptionally busy period around MSG, with championship New York Knicks games drawing huge crowds to the arena, as well as a significant surge in public transport use as World Cup fans travelled between the venue and MetLife Stadium.

The police are well-practised at managing large gatherings in the area, but a Taylor Swift wedding is a different kind of crowd entirely.

From Swift's perspective, MSG has practical advantages that make it a logical choice for a private but large-scale event.

The arena does not permit overhead photography, makes unauthorised entry extremely difficult, offers secure parking and drop-off facilities, and has the technical infrastructure to host live musical performances should any of the couple's famous friends want to serenade them.

That said, sources have also floated the possibility that the MSG chatter could be deliberate misdirection to keep the real location private.

The New York Times was first to report on police being briefed about the wedding.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025.

Whether MSG ends up being the real venue or an elaborate red herring, one thing seems certain, wherever the wedding takes place, a lot of people are going to try to find it.