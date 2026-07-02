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Taylor Frankie Paul could lose custody of 2 more kids in new legal battle

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband files for sole custody of their two young kids

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Taylor Frankie Paul could lose custody of 2 more kids in new legal battle
 Taylor Frankie Paul could lose custody of 2 more kids in new legal battle

Taylor Frankie Paul is facing losing custody of more of her children.

According to TMZ, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's ex-husband, Tate Paul, has filed for a temporary restraining order and is reportedly seeking sole custody of their two children, 8-year-old Indy and 6-year-old Ocean.

The filings were reportedly submitted Tuesday, June 30, in connection with the former couple's 2022 divorce case.

The latest development comes as PEOPLE magazine reported that Taylor has voluntarily checked into a treatment facility.

According to a source, the reality star entered the facility “upon the recommendation of her doctor” and is “committed to getting better.”

Taylor's recent months have been marked by a highly publicised custody dispute with her former partner Dakota Mortensen over their young son, Ever. 

The former couple has also been involved in multiple police investigations stemming from alleged domestic violence incidents.

The legal battle intensified after video released in March appeared to show Taylor involved in a violent altercation with Mortensen while her daughter Indy was nearby.

Following the fallout, ABC cancelled Taylor's completed season of The Bachelorette before it aired. 

Mortensen was later awarded sole custody of Ever, while Taylor was granted supervised visitation. 

On April 30, a judge also ordered the former couple to remain 100 feet apart while continuing to co-parent.

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