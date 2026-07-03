Penélope Cruz reveals one star who boosted her mom status

Forget Oscars for a second—Penélope Cruz says the biggest approval she's ever earned came from her kids, and she has Bad Bunny to thank for it.

Appearing on Hot Ones, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that her son Leo and daughter Luna, whom she shares with Javier Bardem, introduced her to the Puerto Rican superstar's music.

"So, I was like, 'These lyrics are not for you,'" Cruz laughed. "You know, we were trying to fight that for a while, but then I was like non-stop listening by myself."

That fandom quickly escalated. Cruz said the family attended the opening of Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency and has now seen him perform five times on his current world tour.

The biggest surprise came backstage when the singer invited her to join him for the famous intro to "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR."

"And finally my kids came to me and said, 'Mom, finally you we can say you are cool,'" Cruz recalled with a smile.

"Thank you Benito! It took me all these years," she joked.

While she's officially earned "cool mom" status, Cruz has also been candid about setting boundaries at home. In a previous interview, she explained why her children still don't have cell phones.

"It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming," she said, calling social media's impact on young people "a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers."

As for Bad Bunny? Between sold-out stadiums and unforgettable backstage moments, he's apparently adding one more achievement to his résumé: making Penélope Cruz the coolest mom in the house.