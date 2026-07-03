Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over tour wardrobe

Hilary Duff has responded to criticism of her tour wardrobe in the most understated way possible, by liking the post of a fan who clapped back on her behalf.

The singer is currently midway through her Lucky Me Tour across the US, which kicked off on 22 June in West Palm Beach, Florida.

When a critic posted that Duff "obviously didn't spend any money on her wardrobe" and accused her of wearing sweatpants on stage, a concertgoer stepped in with receipts.

"Actually she's a baddie that did 5 quick outfit changes during her performance," the fan wrote, sharing clips of Duff moving through a slip dress over jeans, a fringe crop top, a satiny white dress and a sequin halter top.

Duff, 38, signalled her appreciation by liking the post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaQW--NuNC1/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

The Lucky Me Tour follows her earlier Small Rooms, Big Nerves run, which featured beloved throwback tracks including Why Not and Come Clean alongside songs from her February 2026 album Luck… or Something.

The current tour is scheduled to continue well into next year, wrapping in Zapopan, Mexico on 15 February 2027.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Duff reflected on the difference between the more intimate early shows and the bigger stages ahead.

"There is something so sweet about getting to see everyone's face, and being so intimate and close with everyone, and it was really a great way for me to start and build confidence, but I just feel like I know what I'm doing and kind of got my reps in," she said.