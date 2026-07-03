Blake Lively's day schedule revealed amid Taylor Swift wedding festivities

Where was Blake Lively’s during Taylor Swift’s wedding festivities

As celebrity guests gathered in New York City for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding celebrations, Blake Lively was spending the day somewhere much quieter.

The actress and husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed in Lake Placid, New York, on July 2, where they cheered on their 6-year-old daughter, Betty, during a horse show, according to TMZ. Betty reportedly impressed in the ring, earning both first- and second-place finishes.

The family outing unfolded nearly 300 miles from Madison Square Garden, where stars including Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones were spotted arriving for what multiple outlets have described as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed details of the reported wedding events.

Lively's appearance away from the festivities comes after months of reports that her once-close friendship with Swift has cooled following the legal dispute involving It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The pair were once inseparable, with Swift serving as godmother to Lively and Reynolds' daughters and even weaving their names into her music. But in recent months, sources have claimed the longtime friends have been "taking some space."

One insider previously told People magazine that Swift “was just being a friend to Blake, and it’s turned into something bigger than she ever expected. She never thought private messages would become public."

Whether the distance is simply geography or something more remains a matter of speculation. For now, while one side of the story is centered on wedding celebrations, the other appears focused on family time.