Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's post-wedding dinner guest list revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-wedding dinner guest list has been revealed, offering a fascinating glimpse into the star-studded rehearsal celebrations taking place ahead of their main Friday nuptials.

The 36-year-old pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kicked off their massive wedding weekend on Thursday evening with an exclusive dinner at the Infosys Theater, located inside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden arena.

Running from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm, the intimate gathering brought together a glamorous mix of the couple's immediate family members, childhood friends, sports colleagues, and major Hollywood figures.

The highly exclusive guest list features several familiar faces from the couple's inner circles.

Among those confirmed in attendance are supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, music producer Jack Antonoff alongside his sister, and Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine.

The singer's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, was also present, alongside sports reporter Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

Representing Kelce's side, his manager Amanda Santa attended with her husband, as did his longtime friend Reggie “Regrunt” King.

Guests were spotted departing an upscale Midtown Manhattan hotel around 5:30 pm in a fleet of black SUVs, all dressed in high-end glam attire.

Interestingly, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were seen chatting with Andrews and Stoll at the hotel bar beforehand, though they did not join the party for the dinner itself.

The Thursday night rehearsal sets the stage for what is being called the wedding of the year on Friday, where over 1,000 guests are expected to fill Madison Square Garden.