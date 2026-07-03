 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's post-wedding dinner guest list revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to host star-studded dinner before MSG dinner

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 03, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's post-wedding dinner guest list revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-wedding dinner guest list has been revealed, offering a fascinating glimpse into the star-studded rehearsal celebrations taking place ahead of their main Friday nuptials. 

The 36-year-old pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kicked off their massive wedding weekend on Thursday evening with an exclusive dinner at the Infosys Theater, located inside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden arena. 

Running from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm, the intimate gathering brought together a glamorous mix of the couple's immediate family members, childhood friends, sports colleagues, and major Hollywood figures.

The highly exclusive guest list features several familiar faces from the couple's inner circles. 

Among those confirmed in attendance are supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, music producer Jack Antonoff alongside his sister, and Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine. 

The singer's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, was also present, alongside sports reporter Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. 

Representing Kelce's side, his manager Amanda Santa attended with her husband, as did his longtime friend Reggie “Regrunt” King. 

Guests were spotted departing an upscale Midtown Manhattan hotel around 5:30 pm in a fleet of black SUVs, all dressed in high-end glam attire. 

Interestingly, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were seen chatting with Andrews and Stoll at the hotel bar beforehand, though they did not join the party for the dinner itself.

The Thursday night rehearsal sets the stage for what is being called the wedding of the year on Friday, where over 1,000 guests are expected to fill Madison Square Garden. 

Harry Styles responds to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shocking wedding invite
Harry Styles responds to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shocking wedding invite
Ashley Tisdale turns toxic mom group drama into new Netflix comedy
Ashley Tisdale turns toxic mom group drama into new Netflix comedy
Fans mock Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews dramatic hair makeover
Fans mock Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews dramatic hair makeover
Millie Bobby Brown teases Louis Partridge with Olivia Rodrigo lyrics
Millie Bobby Brown teases Louis Partridge with Olivia Rodrigo lyrics
Knicks player responds to Taylor Swift wedding invite rumours
Knicks player responds to Taylor Swift wedding invite rumours
Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice get cosy at star-studded party
Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice get cosy at star-studded party
Katie Price mum Amy criticises star for ‘making money' from son Harvey
Katie Price mum Amy criticises star for ‘making money' from son Harvey
Vin Diesel teases final lap of ‘Fast & Furious' with BTS video: Watch video
Vin Diesel teases final lap of ‘Fast & Furious' with BTS video: Watch