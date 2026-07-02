Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding prep heats up with food deliveries to MSG

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding prep heats up with food deliveries to MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding is already making headlines for its secrecy—but now, it's the menu that's stealing the spotlight.

According to Page Six, trucks loaded with food arrived at New York's Madison Square Garden this week, fueling fresh speculation that preparations are in full swing ahead of the couple's reported celebrations. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding plans.

Among the items reportedly spotted heading inside were lobster meat, blackened chicken, boneless chicken breasts, chicken legs, French fries, thick-cut onion rings, fresh peppers, romaine lettuce, eggs, heavy cream and whole milk. A Krispy Kreme truck also pulled up outside the venue, though it's unclear whether the doughnuts were connected to the rumored event or the nearby Penn Station location.

The latest report follows earlier claims that a fairytale-style castle is being constructed inside the arena, with artificial trees and boxes labeled "Garden Party" also reportedly delivered to the site.

Beyond the food, security appears to be just as elaborate. Page Six claims semi-trucks have been strategically positioned to block views of the loading docks, while workers are reportedly subject to strict security checks, designated wristbands and phone restrictions.

The outlet also reports that celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed has spent months preparing the alleged celebration, with city permits, street closures and large-scale production equipment adding to the speculation.

For now, though, every delivery truck and backstage setup remains just another clue. Until Swift or Kelce confirms the festivities, fans are left doing what they do best—decoding every breadcrumb, and perhaps every lobster tail, along the way.