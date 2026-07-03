Moritz Borman dies: ‘Terminator' movie producer was 71

Moritz Borman, the independent film producer behind two Terminator films and a series of acclaimed collaborations with Oliver Stone, has died at the age of 71.

His longtime producing partners Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle confirmed his death on Wednesday.

A cause was not immediately disclosed.

In a joint statement, the pair paid tribute to a figure they described as one of the most accomplished independent producers of his generation.

"Over a career spanning more than four decades, he produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone," they said.

"Moritz's films include Under the Volcano, The Quiet American, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Alexander, World Trade Center, W, Savages, Snowden."

The statement continued: "As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood.

He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema. His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry."

Born in Germany, Borman began his career producing German television before relocating to Los Angeles and attending the American Film Institute.

His first credited feature was John Huston's Under the Volcano, which earned two Academy Award nominations including a Best Actor nod for Albert Finney.

He joined the Terminator franchise as an executive producer on Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines in 2003 and returned as a full producer for Terminator Salvation in 2009.

His partnership with Stone began with Alexander in 2004 and produced some of the director's most significant later work, including World Trade Center, W., Savages and Snowden.

His other credits included The Wedding Planner, starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, and the Oscar-nominated The Quiet American.

At the time of his death, Borman was working on an untitled film for director John Lee Hancock. He was 71.