40 dead after bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan's Zhob

People attempting to rescue injured and collect the dead from the site of a deadly bus crash in Balochistan, June 3, 2026. — Geo News

Women and children among dead.

Bus reportedly carrying extra passengers.

Probe ordered into crash causes.

At least 40 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Zhob, Balochistan, following a suspected brake failure, officials said.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Danasar area of Zhob after the bus reportedly suffered brake failure. Several passengers were killed and injured, with the wounded, including women and children, shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister's Adviser on Media Shahid Rind said authorities had received reports confirming 40 deaths, while eight others were injured in the crash. He added that the accident occurred in the border region between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rind said rescue operations were underway with teams from both the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Health Department, Frontier Corps (FC) and other relevant agencies had been mobilised, thanking the KP government for its assistance in the immediate response.

According to preliminary information, the bus was carrying more passengers than its capacity. Rind said passengers from another bus that had broken down earlier were also travelling on the ill-fated vehicle.

Rind said that the provincial government ordered an inquiry into the causes and circumstances of the crash, directing the transport secretary to conduct a thorough investigation.

He said that the transport secretary has been instructed to verify all facts and submit a comprehensive report on the causes of the accident. He said every aspect of the incident would be reviewed impartially to determine its actual cause, adding that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated during the investigation.

Rind said the district administration and other relevant officials were conducting a detailed review to determine the exact cause of the accident.

He added that efforts were underway to identify those killed and ensure medical treatment for the injured. He said the Balochistan government shared the grief of the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He said the facts surrounding the tragedy would be made public after the completion of a full investigation.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passenger bus accident and prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives.

The president directed the relevant authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and all necessary healthcare facilities.

He said the entire nation stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and shared their grief over the tragic incident.