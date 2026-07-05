Princess Kate celebrates breakthrough in mission to give babies stronger voice

The Princess of Wales celebrates breakthrough in mission to give babies stronger voice

Princess Kate has reached another major milestone in her mission to give every child the best possible start in life, as a pioneering baby wellbeing tool she championed moves a step closer to being rolled out across the UK.

The Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has announced the next phase of its work to introduce the internationally recognised Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) into routine health visiting across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The ADBB helps health visitors better understand how babies communicate through their behaviour, observing cues such as eye contact, facial expressions, vocalisation and activity levels.

It is designed to identify the early signs of emotional or psychological distress, allowing families to receive support sooner and helping babies build stronger foundations for healthy development.

Kate first encountered the innovative approach during her visit to Denmark in 2022, where she watched health visitors use the tool as part of routine infant assessments.

Inspired by its potential, the Princess's Centre for Early Childhood partnered with the Institute of Health Visiting to explore how it could benefit families across the UK.

An independent evaluation by the Institute of Health Visiting and the University of Oxford found that the training significantly improved health visitors' confidence in recognising babies' emotional and social cues.

The findings also showed that practitioners became better at putting the baby's perspective at the centre of conversations with parents, helping families gain a deeper understanding of their infant's needs.

To help expand the programme nationwide, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will now fund the Institute of Health Visiting to develop practical guidance and training resources for local authorities.

It will also establish a dedicated ADBB Community of Practice over the next three years, giving health visitors ongoing access to specialist training, supervision and peer support.

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said the initiative reflects the Princess of Wales' long-standing commitment to the importance of the earliest years of life.

"By equipping practitioners and families to understand what babies are communicating from the very start, we can give infants a stronger voice in early conversations, identify where extra support may be needed earlier, and help families build the responsive, nurturing relationships that we know are so important in shaping lifelong outcomes," he said.