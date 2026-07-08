King Charles had Rolls-Royce, Queen made memories in Hundred Acre Wood

Queen Camilla’s long-standing affection for Winnie-the-Pooh was on full display.

Unlike King Charles, whose arrival in a Rolls-Royce the previous day drew widespread attention online, the Queen opted for a more understated entrance, arriving in a black Range Rover.

Dressed in a green leaf-patterned dress that echoed the woodland setting.

Palace shared another heartwarming post from her visit to Ashdown Forest on Tuesday, celebrating the 100th anniversary of A. A. Milne’s beloved children's classic.

The Royal Family's Instagram account opened the post with one of the author's cherished quotes: "I wonder what Piglet is doing," thought Pooh.

"I wish I were there to be doing it, too."

Alongside the words, the Palace shared a photograph of the Queen standing outside the famous Piglet's House.

Another post captured the warm welcome awaiting Her Majesty, as children waved Union flags and members of the public greeted her with stuffed toys.

Smiling throughout the visit, the celebrations concluded with her cutting a special themed cake.

The Palace accompanied the second post with another memorable A. A. Milne quote: "Wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing."

During her visit, Queen Camilla met staff, volunteers and local schoolchildren at "The Enchanted Place" - the location where Christopher Robin bids farewell to Pooh in The House at Pooh Corner.

Speaking during the visit, she described Winnie-the-Pooh as "a universal hero.”

"It's very nice to be back in Sussex," she revealed she spent "a lot of time as a child" playing Poohsticks.