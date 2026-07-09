Catherine Zeta Jones mourns cousin-in-law Bonnie Tyler: More celeb tributes

The 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer was placed in an induced coma in May

Bonnie Tyler’s unexpected death has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood as some of the biggest names in entertainment mourn the music icon.

Leading the tributes to the Welsh music icon was fellow Welsh Catherine Zeta-Jones, whose cousin was married to the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer.

Tyler, whose other hit single It’s a Heartache also became one of the best-selling singles, died at age 75 after two months of being in an induced coma after her emergency surgery in Portugal.

“My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away,” the Wednesday star began in an Instagram tribute on July 9, which was accompanied by a photo of Zeta-Jones and Tyler from the former’s wedding to Michael Douglas.

“Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life,” she continued. “She sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.”

Other stars also joined in to mourn and honour Tyler. Cliff Richard remembered his “wonderful friend” and her “infectious zest for life,” while Rod Steward paid tribute to his “good pal,” saying, “We shared similar styles of vocalising. She was a good pal, a true soul stirrer.

Actor Kevin Bacon called Tyler “one of the great voices of rock” after her song Holding Out for a Hero was used in his iconic film Footloose. He added, “I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song. RIP.”

Fellow musician Bryan Adams thanked Tyler for covering his 1983 breakthrough single, Straight From The Heart. “Dear Bonnie Tyler passed today, she had such a great voice and I'll always be grateful of her beautiful version of Straight From The Heart. Thanks Bonnie. RIP.”