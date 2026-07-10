FIFA's pick of Portuguese referees for Argentina vs. Switzerland sparks internet chaos—here's why

Argentina’s quarterfinal clash against Switzerland is approaching fast amid heightened controversy surrounding FIFA’s bombshell announcement.

After FIFA revealed names of Portuguese referees for Argentina vs. Switzerland clash scheduled for July 11, it left netizens stunned, saying "now no one can call it rigging."

After FIFA announcement surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), soccer fans on both sides flooded social media with reactions, while others expressed skepticism over long-time debate centered on officiating at 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Why has Argentina vs Switzerland's referee pick gained the internet spotlight?

Fans stormed the internet after FIFA revealed names for Saturday’s last quarterfinal match between Argentina and Swizterland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Online sleuths wasted no time in spotting the three main referees named for the showdown are from Portugal, while the fourth one and reserve assistant referee are from Canada.

The announcement fueled skepticism further as it came amid weeks of claims online that FIFA is biased towards Argentina.

But after latest announcement, the debate appeared to shift, with many expressing concerns of how Portuguese officials could not influence the outcome of the game in favor of the reigning champions.

While others brushed off the claims simply labeling them just another online conspiracy theory.

To clarify, FIFA’s announcement provides no evidence that the referee appointment was part of a plan to hinder Argentina’s World Cup run; it followed FIFA’ documented referee selection process.