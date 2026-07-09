Bonnie Tyler's final TV interview breaking hearts after sudden death: Here's what she said

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer famous for Total Eclipse of the Heart, died Wednesday night in a hospital in Faro, Portugal at the age of 75. Her family confirmed her death, saying it came "unexpectedly," after weeks of treatment for an illness.

"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away," the family said in a statement posted to her website.

Her last TV interview with Lorraine in February this year has now been making rounds on social media. Host Lorraine Kelly told Tyler she was looking fantastic, adding, “there are no signs of you slowing down whatsoever, Bonnie.”

The songstress agreed with the host but added that she might take a break next year, unsure whether she could fully stop.

Just two months after the interview, the singing sensation fell seriously ill during a concert in London in May. Doctors ran tests but were unable to reach a diagnosis.

It was later revealed that her appendix had burst and she needed immediate surgery. Tyler was placed into a medically induced coma to help her recover.

According to Portuguese media reports, she went into cardiac arrest when doctors first tried to bring her out of the coma. Her team said last month she had woken up but remained in intensive care, "very unwell."

After a short interval of hope that she might survive, the singer died on July 8, 2026.

Tyler had no children. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan.