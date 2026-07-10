 
Geo News

Trump softens on Spain after learning how much Madrid actually spends on NATO

Spain remains the only NATO member that hasn't signed onto the alliance's newer goal of spending 5% of GDP on defense by 2035

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Trump softens on Spain after learning how much Madrid actually spends on NATO
Trump softens on Spain after learning how much Madrid actually spends on NATO

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has softened his tone on Spain just a day after describing Madrid as a “terrible NATO partner” and threatening to cut all trade ties.

Spain's government says the shift came after Trump learned just how much Madrid has increased its NATO spending in recent years.

The clash between the U.S. and Spain stemmed from the European country’s rigorous criticism of U.S.-Israel war against Iran and long-running disputes over defense spending.

Trump called Spain a "wasted cause" and told reporters the US didn't want to do business with the country anymore. He also directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to prepare a trade cutoff.

Just hours later, on his flight home aboard Air Force One, Trump spoke out about Spain but in a completely different tone. 

Speaking to the reporters, the 47th POTUS said: “I did have issues, and I still do, but Spain has come back all the way and been very generous.”

A spokesperson for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Trump appeared to be referring to Spain meeting NATO's older defense spending target of 2% of GDP. 

Sanchez pointed out at the summit that Spain would hit that mark this year, after more than doubling its defense budget since 2017, from under 1% of GDP to nearly 33 billion euros, about $37.7 billion.

Make us preferred on Google
Flood watch issued for 5 US states through weekend: See full list
Flood watch issued for 5 US states through weekend: See full list
Bonnie Tyler's final TV interview breaking hearts after sudden death: Here's what she said
Bonnie Tyler's final TV interview breaking hearts after sudden death: Here's what she said
Is Danny Ings reuniting with former Southampton boss in League One? Find out here
Is Danny Ings reuniting with former Southampton boss in League One? Find out here
England vs. Mexico outdrew USMNT-Belgium ratings on American screens: report claims
England vs. Mexico outdrew USMNT-Belgium ratings on American screens: report claims
Who was Wyatt Fisher? 18-year-old firefighter lost in off-duty Clermont County crash
Who was Wyatt Fisher? 18-year-old firefighter lost in off-duty Clermont County crash
Democrat Platner exits key Senate race amid assault allegation
Democrat Platner exits key Senate race amid assault allegation
Georgia health officials warn Cyclospora rise amid national uptick in parasite infections
Georgia health officials warn Cyclospora rise amid national uptick in parasite infections
Why Tigers' Justin Verlander is retiring? Real reason revealed
Why Tigers' Justin Verlander is retiring? Real reason revealed